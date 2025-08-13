Lindsey Buckingham & Stevie Nicks release ‘Don’t Let Me Down Again’ from 'Buckingham Nicks' reissue

Cover of 1973's 'Buckingham Nicks'/Rhino Records
By Jill Lances

Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks have shared another track from the upcoming reissue of their only studio album as a duo, 1973's Buckingham Nicks.

The artists have released the tune "Don't Let Me Down Again," which was the first single off the record when it was originally released. It is now available via digital outlets.

Buckingham Nicks is being released Sept. 19, digitally, on CD and on vinyl, with newly remastered sound. This will mark the first-ever reissue of the album, which has been unavailable for decades.

Lindsey and Stevie's career didn't initially take off after the release of Buckingham Nicks. The album wasn't a commercial success, but shortly after the release Mick Fleetwood heard a track from the album, which led to him inviting Buckingham to join Fleetwood Mac. Buckingham insisted his then-girlfriend Nicks come with him, and the pair officially joined the band on New Year's Eve 1974.

Buckingham Nicks is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!