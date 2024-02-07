Lineup announced for the eighth annual Love Rocks NYC concert

Image: God's Love We Deliver

By Jill Lances

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder and Chic's Nile Rodgers are among the artists set to perform at the eighth annual Love Rocks NYC concert, taking place Thursday, March 7, at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

The concert, a benefit for the nonprofit God's Love We Deliver, which delivers meals to people who are too sick to prepare them themselves, will also feature Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom MorelloThe Black KeysJoss StoneTrombone ShortyMarcus King, Bernie Williams and more, with comedians Conan O'BrienTracy Morgan and Jim Gaffigan acting as hosts.

All artists will be backed by a house band, led by bassist Will Lee, best known for being a member of The Late Show with David Letterman band.

A ticket presale kicks off Thursday, February 8, at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m.

The Love Rocks concerts first launched in 2017 and have gone on to raise $30 million, enough to fund 3 million meals for New Yorkers in need.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

