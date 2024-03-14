Lineup announced Crosby, Stills & Nash tribute show

Crosby, Stills & Nash will be the subject of a tribute concert in New York City this May, and we now know the artists who'll be on hand to celebrate their legendary catalog.

The Music of Crosby Stills & Nash is set to take place May 13 at Carnegie Hall, with a lineup that includes Todd Rundgren, Iron & Wine, Rickie Lee Jones, Grace Potter, Yola, Shawn Colvin, Real Estate and Neal Francis. Each artist will share their take on songs from the band's catalog as well as David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash's solo careers. Nash is expected to take part in the show as well.

“To be a part of this incredible evening at Carnegie Hall, celebrating the music that David, Stephen, and I created together, is a profound honor,” Nash shares. "I look forward to seeing a diverse and talented group of artists perform our songs.”

The show is the latest in a series of charity concerts put on by New York City entrepreneur Michael Dorf, with each one celebrating a different artist. Proceeds from the concert will benefit music education for underserved youth, including such organizations as Grammys in the Schools, Theater Within and VH1 Save the Music.

Nash adds, “Music has always been about connection, about sharing stories and emotions that resonate with each other. This event allows us to relive those connections and support a cause close to our hearts—music education."

Tickets go on sale to the general public via Carnegie Hall on March 20. VIP ticket packages are on sale now.

