Lineup for Patti Smith tribute concert announced

Patti Smith is set to be celebrated with a tribute concert in New York City in March, and now we know the artists who’ll be performing at the event.

Rolling Stone reports that R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, Ben Harper, Kim Gordon, The National's Matt Berninger, Karen O and Sharon Van Etten are among the artists booked for People Have the Power - A Celebration of Patti Smith, taking place March 26 at Carnegie Hall.

The lineup, which also includes Courtney Barnett, the Kronos Quartet, Angel Olsen and the Kills’ Alison Mosshart, will be backed by a house band, made up of bassist/keyboardist Tony Shanahan and guitarist Lenny Kaye, from Smith’s band, as well as Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and Rolling Stones drummer Steve Jordan.

The night will include performances of songs from Smith's full catalog, but will also celebrate next year's 50th anniversary of her classic album Horses.

People Have the Power - A Celebration of Patti Smith is the latest in a series of charity concerts put on by New York City entrepreneur Michael Dorf, with each one celebrating a different artist. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Carnegie Hall series.

Since the series launched in 2004, the concerts have raised over $2 million for charity. Other artists who’ve received such tributes include Paul McCartney, Van Morrison, The Who, Bruce Springsteen, Prince, R.E.M and last year, Crosby Stills & Nash.

Proceeds from the Smith concert will go toward music education for underserved youth.

