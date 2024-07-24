Listen to Billie Joe Armstrong's contribution to Jesse Malin tribute album

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong has released a cover of the Jesse Malin song "Black Haired Girl," recorded for an upcoming tribute album to the longtime New York City punk fixture.

As previously reported, proceeds from the record, titled Silver Patron Saints, will support Malin and his recovery efforts after having a spinal stroke in 2023.

You can listen to Armstrong's "Black Haired Girl" now via digital outlets. Silver Patron Saints will be released Sept. 20.

Others featured on Silver Patron Saints include Bruce Springsteen, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Bleachers, Elvis Costello, late MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer, Spoon, The Wallflowers, Rancid, The Kills' Alison Mosshart, The Bangles' Susanna Hoffs, Counting Crows, Dinosaur Jr. and The Replacements' Tommy Stinson.

