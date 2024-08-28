Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s contribution to the Jesse Malin tribute album

Boss takes break: Bruce Springsteen, suffering from "vocal issues," has canceled four shows on his European tour. (Kieran Frost/Redferns)

Bruce Springsteen is one of the many artists who recorded a song for the upcoming tribute album in honor of longtime New York City punk fixture Jesse Malin, and now his contribution to the record has been released.

The track, "She Don't Love Me Now," features Jesse's band backing Springsteen, along with E Street Band saxophonist Jake Clemons. The tune originally appeared on Malin's 2015 album, New York Before The War.

“Bruce gave it that Stax-soul-thing that we were dreaming of when we recorded the original. It’s so surreal to me,” Malin shares. "Bruce's generosity, honesty and support are equally as powerful as his songwriting and performing."

He adds, “Bruce is one of the guys. He walks it like he talks it. You spend some time with him, and it feels like you’ve known him for years.”

You can listen to "She Don't Love Me Now" via digital outlets.

This isn’t the first time Springsteen and Malin have worked together; they previously collaborated in 2007 on Malin's song “Broken Radio.”

The Malin tribute album, titled Silver Patron Saints, will be released Sept. 20. Proceeds will benefit Malin's Sweet Relief artist fund. The rocker had a spinal stroke in 2023 that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Other artists on the album include Elvis Costello, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Bleachers and the late MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer.

Silver Patron Saints is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.