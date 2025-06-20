Listen to Dave Grohl drum on Ed Sheeran's ﻿'F1'﻿ song, 'Drive'

Dave Grohl drums on the new Ed Sheeran song, "Drive," recorded for the upcoming movie F1.

With some help from the Foo Fighters frontman's beat, "Drive" is more of a rock song then you might expect from the "Shape of You" star, though Sheeran has performed with bands including Bring Me the Horizon and The Offspring.

Still, "Drive" falls more into the pop-rock genre -- if you're waiting for metal Ed Sheeran, keep an eye out for his upcoming collaboration with Cradle of Filth, which is a real thing.

You can listen to "Drive" now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

F1, which stars Brad Pitt as a Formula One racer, hits theaters June 27.

