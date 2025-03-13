Little Feat announces new album, 'Strike Up the Band', coming in May

Little Feat is dropping a new album in May.

The group will release Strike Up the Band on May 9, featuring the new single "Too High To Cut My Hair," written by Fred Tackett.

"'Too High To Cut My Hair' is based on a true story where (Fred) and his wife Patricia were in a hotel room in New Orleans," Little Feat's Bill Payne shares. "Fred had asked for a trim, but decided that she was too high to cut his hair. And then he thought, 'oh my god, what a title!'"

He adds, “People love the humor in our records, a cherished entree to those when they find it. So I'm happy this song displays that humor, and in full.”

The band brings that same sense of humor to the video for the song, which stars Lilly Winwood, daughter of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Steve Winwood, as a drunk hairdresser who fails at giving each member of the band a haircut.

"Too High To Cut My Hair" is available now.

Strike Up the Band is the follow-up to Little Feat's 2024 album, Sam's Place, which was their first new album in 12 years.

Little Feat will support the album with the new Strike Up The Band tour, which kicks off May 5 in Rutland, Vermont. A complete list of Little Feat dates can be found at LittleFeat.net.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.