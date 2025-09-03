Little Feat’s 'The Last Record Album' getting 50th anniversary reissue

Cover of Little Feat's 'The Last Record Album/(Warner Records/Rhino)

The 50th anniversary of Little Feat's fifth studio album, The Last Record Album, is being celebrated with a new deluxe reissue.

Dropping Oct. 24, The Last Record Album (Deluxe Edition) will feature a newly remastered version of the original album, along with bonus material that includes previously unreleased tracks, early sketches, raw demos and alternate takes.

The deluxe edition will be released digitally and as a four-CD or two-LP set. The four-CD release will also include a recording of the band’s Oct. 31, 1975, concert at Boston’s Orpheum Theatre, which was recorded just two weeks after the album's release.

As a preview of the set, Little Feat has released a previously unheard, alternative version of "Long Distance Love" to digital outlets, with a restored video now streaming on YouTube.

The Last Record Album (Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder now.

Also being released on Oct. 24 is a standalone CD of a previously unreleased Little Feat concert, recorded at the Charlton Athletic Football Ground in May 1976. It is available for preorder on Rhino.com.

