Little Feat’s 'The Last Record Album' getting 50th anniversary reissue

The 50th anniversary of Little Feat's fifth studio album, The Last Record Album, is being celebrated with a new deluxe reissue.
Dropping Oct. 24, The Last Record Album (Deluxe Edition) will feature a newly remastered version of the original album, along with bonus material that includes previously unreleased tracks, early sketches, raw demos and alternate takes.
As a preview of the set, Little Feat has released a previously unheard, alternative version of "Long Distance Love" to digital outlets, with a restored video now streaming on YouTube.
The Last Record Album (Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder now.
Also being released on Oct. 24 is a standalone CD of a previously unreleased Little Feat concert, recorded at the Charlton Athletic Football Ground in May 1976. It is available for preorder on Rhino.com.
