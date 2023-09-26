Live Nation clubs to no longer charge merch fees

Live Nation has announced the end of merchandise fees charged to artists playing club shows.

In a statement unveiling its new On the Road Again program, Live Nation says, "Clubs will charge no merchandise selling fees, so artists keep 100% of merch profits."

The participating venues include New York City's Irving Plaza, The Wiltern in Los Angeles and various House of Blues clubs throughout the U.S.

The subject of merch fees been a large topic of conversation recently as artists have protested against the practice, which has become more prevalent as touring has returned in full swing.

Live Nation is launching On the Road Again in partnership with country legend Willie Nelson. Its other initiatives include providing artists playing such clubs with a $1,500 stipend for gas and travel for each show.

“Touring is important to artists so whatever we can do to help other artists, I think we should do it," Nelson says. "This program will impact thousands of artists this year and help make touring a little bit easier."

For more info, visit RoadAgain.live.

