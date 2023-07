According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a bomb threat was called into Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s office Monday.

We’re told troopers responded to the scene and established a perimeter.

OHP said a vehicle fitting the description on the call was spotted driving up. Authorities stopped the vehicle and took the driver into custody.

OHP said no bombs were found in that vehicle or on the first floor of the building.

Employees returned to the building after being given the all-clear.