1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Tulsa’s Juneteenth Festival

One person was killed and seven others were hurt in a shooting at Tulsa's Juneteenth Festival on June 21st, 2025.

Tulsa police said chaos erupted at the Juneteenth Festival in downtown Tulsa Saturday night.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was shot and killed under the overpass on Greenwood Avenue. TPD said seven others ranging in age from 17 to an elderly woman were injured.

Police said a 24-year-old victim was in critical condition.

Officers were already at the scene working the event when gunshots rang out, TPD said. They said disturbances were reported across the Blue Dome District as the crowd dispersed from the Greenwood area.

Tulsa police said it appeared there were at least two shooters, but between uncooperative witnesses and others not having much information to share, no arrests were made.

TPD said it remains unclear who the intended targets were, but they said the OSBI has been called in to help with the investigation.