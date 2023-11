OKMULGEE, Okla. — One person was found dead near 2nd and Bryan after it appears he was shot, according to the Okmulgee Police Department.

OPD said at around 8:43 p.m. on Monday, they were called out to 2nd and Bryan.

When police arrived, they found the victim dead in the street, OPD said.

OPD said it appears the victim died after being shot.

Witnesses described the shooter as a male running south down an alley, OPD said.