1 dead after being hit by truck in north Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Police identified the victim in a wheelchair who died after they were hit by a truck in north Tulsa.

According to Tulsa Police, callers reported a crash involving a person in a wheelchair and a truck near Pine and Lewis just after 10 p.m. on April 10.

Officers arrived on scene, where they learned a woman in a wheelchair had tried crossing the street without a crosswalk. A truck driving westbound hit and dragged her a short distance.

The victim, identified as 44-year-old Joyce Clark, was taken to the hospital where she later died. The driver of the truck remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

A GoFundMe was set up to help Clark’s family cover cremation costs. To donate, click here.

