1 dead after motorcycle crash in Tulsa

Fatal motorcycle wreck at 14th and Sheridan (FOX23 News)

By FOX23 News

A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck near 14th and Sheridan.

Tulsa Police said the call came in around 3:06 p.m.

Officers said the motorcyclist was heading northbound on Sheridan.

Investigators are not yet sure of the speed the motorcycle was going, but said he was driving faster than surrounding vehicles.

A pickup truck was heading southbound on Sheridan and took a left turn on 14th when they collided.

Police said the pickup truck driver has no injuries, but the motorcyclist was wearing no protective equipment and died on scene.

Police said a fire truck was near the scene when the crash happened and responded immediately but were unable to save the motorcyclist.

