1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting near East 131st Street and South 145th East Avenue, according to the Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD).

BAPD said at around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, they responded to a neighborhood southeast of the intersection in reference to a call for service.

Police found the subject’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, BAPD said.

“There was a phone call that was made before this traffic stop was initiated on this individual, what exactly involved that call is still under investigation at this time,” said BAPD Public Information Coordinator Ethan Hutchins.

Police said the person did not respond to officers’ commands and exited the vehicle with a gun.

“Subject did not respond to officers’ commands, the driver ultimately exited the vehicle, armed with a gun, and shots were fired by officers,” Hutchins said. “Officers immediately rendered first aid to the subject, he was transported to an area hospital where he has been pronounced deceased.”

Police said the incident remains under investigation and due to tribal components, the FBI is assisting with the investigation.

Police also said this was an isolated incident.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the surrounding residents at this time,” Hutchins said.