1 dead in crash involving City of Tulsa vehicle on LL Tisdale Parkway

Tulsa police said one person was killed in a crash on the LL Tisdale Parkway near Apache Street on Thursday.

Police confirmed a City of Tulsa vehicle was involved in the collision.

An SUV at the scene had extensive front-end damage.

The northbound lanes of the LL Tisdale were closed while police investigated the crash.

