1 person dead following severe weather in Pawnee County

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — Pawnee County Sheriff Darrin Varnell has confirmed that one person died after severe storms moved through the area on Thursday.

Power outages were reported in Pawnee as well as widespread damage near Pawnee Lake where Varnell said two RVs were damaged.

Varnell confirmed the person died in an RV that flipped.

“There’s lots of help out here, lots of electric crews out here trying to restore power. If you have to be out and about, be cautious because there are a ton of crews out working,” Varnell said.

The City of Pawnee posted on Facebook that they had electric poles down throughout the town and called for emergency assistance in getting the power back on.

They said there was a significant amount of damage, several road closures, and emergency crews throughout the town. Residents were urged to stay inside.

No further details have been released on the person who died.

Pawnee Public Schools announced on Facebook all schools would be closed on Friday due to the storms.