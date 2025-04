Police are investigating after one person was shot Monday night at an apartment complex in west Tulsa.

Police are investigating after one person was shot Monday at an apartment complex in west Tulsa.

Tulsa Police say officers responded to a shooting at Sandy Park Apartments near 11th and Charles Page Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officers on the scene reportedly found a male victim with a gunshot wound. TPD says the man was taken to a nearby hospital, his current condition is unknown.

Police say no suspect information is available at this time.