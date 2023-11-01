10 public safety laws go into effect for Oklahoma drivers November 1st

TULSA, Okla. — Several new laws impacting Oklahoma drivers start November 1.

There are 10 public safety laws that go into effect starting Wednesday. Some are put in place to potentially save you some cash.

Oklahoma’s highways will only get busier as we enter the holiday season.

“We’re going to enforce whatever statute is put forth,” said Trooper Preston Cox.

Drivers will pay higher fines if they’re caught not switching lanes for emergency vehicles, tow truck drivers, or any stranded motorist.

“People need to have due regard for other motorists,” Cox said. “If they see a vehicle on the side of the road and it has its hazard lights on, slow down, and or move over.”

The updated “Move Over Law” is one troopers will pay closer attention to. Cox said he was hit two years ago and thinks with the $1,000 fine, people will pay more attention.

“I hope this does wake people up and, you know, help save another life,” Cox said.

Other changes include teens getting their driver’s licenses. They will have to complete a work zone safety course. If they have their permit now---this means they have to complete this driving course.

“Our teens are unprepared to drive through a work zone, and unfortunately from the amount of digital distraction, we’ve had a record number of injuries and fatalities,” said Tom Robins, founder of Work Zone Safe.

Some changes are better for your wallet. Firstly, if you’re buying a car, you have a two-month period to get your registration.

Another law allows you to pay for a two-year registration and save on sales tax.