116th and Garnett closed in Owasso due to deadly crash

OWASSO, Okla. — OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Police Department has closed the intersection of 116th and Garnett due to a deadly crash.

Police said one person has been confirmed dead, and four people were injured. Three of the four were taken to the hospital for treatment and one refused treatment.

Owasso Police said there is currently no information on the victims beyond how many were involved. The three taken to the hospital are being treated for “serious, critical injuries,” according to police.

According to police, the fire department discovered a victim inside of one of the cars after putting out the fires. This victim is confirmed to be deceased.

After reviewing surveillance video, police said cars were lined up in the eastbound lane of East 116th Street at a red light when a truck crashed into them from behind at a high rate of speed. The crash caused a chain reaction, with oil from the vehicles starting a fire.

“We know from surveillance video from some of the businesses around here what had happened was the eastbound lanes of 116th Street came to a red light. All of the cars started stacking up to that red light and [a] pick-up truck came through at a high rate of speed and crashed into the back of [a car], which sent a chain reaction crash,” said Owasso Police. “Fuel spilled and it turned into a big fireball.”

The Medical Examiner is on scene and all lanes of East 116th Street North and North Garnett Road are still closed.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area. If you live in this area, police will grant you neighborhood access. All businesses near the scene are closed until the investigation is finished.

The Owasso Police Department is asking for the community’s help in this investigation.

If you were driving through the area at the time of the event and have any dash camera video of the accident, the department asks that you contact the OPD tip line at 918-272-2677.