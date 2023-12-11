12-year-old student in custody after police say he took airsoft gun to school

Airsoft gun found at Nathan Hale Middle School (Tulsa Police Department)

By Skyler Cooper

Tulsa police responded to Nathan Hale Middle School in full force Monday afternoon when officers got a call about an individual with a gun inside the school.

It happened at roughly 2:00 p.m. Monday; the campus is located near E. 61st Street and S. Sheridan Road.

According to TPD, the tip came from a 13-year-old student inside the school.

She called to say she’d seen a weapon, according to TPD Capt. Richard Meulenberg, and once they determined there was no active shooter they questioned the girl.

“She was able to describe to us what this person looks like,” he told KRMG. “So, when we start piecing it together, we were able to figure out who this other student was. It’s a 12-year-old male here. Finding that student, we did in fact find an airsoft pistol which looks like an authentic firearm.”

Officers said the male student was taken into custody and that TPD is working with the school district to decide the appropriate course of action.

That could include both academic discipline from the district, as well as potential criminal charges.



Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!