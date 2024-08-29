13 parents file lawsuit against Bristow Public Schools following arrest of former coach

BRISTOW, Okla. — Thirteen parents are suing Bristow Public Schools and a former wrestling coach after their sons spoke up about alleged predatory actions by their coach.

FOX23 told you back in February about the former coach, Floyd Robinson, when he was first charged with inappropriate conduct and now the families want to see a change in the district.

FOX23 spoke with the families’ attorney who said everything about this case is concerning.

He said the school has been aware of Robinson’s behavior since the 1990s.

“I have no idea how something like this can be possible in a school system,” said Chase McBride, the families’ lawyer.

McBride is the lawyer for 13 different teenage boys in Bristow Public Schools who have come forward about Robinson who they accuse of inappropriate behavior.

“Some examples that have been given to us since wrestling is a very intimate sport as far as touching. He would use that position to hold boys down and he would fondle them or touch them inappropriately while holding them down. He also at the state wrestling tournaments he is known for, when boys would have to check their weight, he would have the scales in his own hotel room. Made the boys weigh in front of him specifically in his individual hotel room,” McBride said.

According to the lawsuit, Robinson was known as “Freaky Floyd”.

“I think that’s extremely troubling when somebody in a school is nicknamed that for 25 years and nobody searches into that,” McBride said.

FOX23 told you back in February when Robinson was arrested and charged with peeping Tom and possession of child porn for allegedly taking photos of students in the locker room.

The lawsuit accuses Robinson of gross negligence and assault and battery.

“It always takes one. The first person that comes forward is always the scariest. The courage for them to do that after the last 20 plus years knowing historically nothing has been done, to hope that their voices would be heard, that means a lot to have put into my hands to help out with that,” McBride said.

The lawsuit also accuses the school district of negligence and said they were made aware of problems with Floyd’s behavior back in the 1990s.

McBride said now the parents of these students are seeking change.

“Policy change within Bristow, enforcement for those policies that do exist that’s supposed to prevent this type of thing. I think change is the number one goal and there just needs to be a policy change across Oklahoma,” McBride said.

He said bringing issues to light, transparency and accountability are also important.

“To make change, you do so in numbers. It is not too late to join in on this. If you’re a victim or if you know of anything that you think would be helpful to the case, I encourage anyone in those situations to contact me and to reach out,” McBride said.

The families are asking for at least $75,000 in damages.

McBride said he is humbled to be able to represent these teens in their time of vulnerability and be able to give them a voice.

McBride said if you have any information about Robinson or you know someone who might be a victim, you can contact him at 918-825-3038.

Bristow Public Schools sent FOX23 the following statement regarding the lawsuit.

“Bristow Public Schools is aware of the lawsuit filed in federal court related to the actions of a former employee who was dismissed from the district in March. While the district is unable to comment on pending litigation or specific incidents involving our students, it is in the district’s policy to immediately investigate allegations of misconduct and take swift action. The facts surrounding the allegations made in this suit are no different. It is the priority of Bristow Public Schools to provide a safe learning environment for its students.

Bristow Public Schools is committed to transparency throughout this process. The district will continue to provide support to the students and families affected.”

FOX23 will provide additional updates as more updates become available.