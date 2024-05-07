15-year-old arrested after police say he stabbed mother's boyfriend to death

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — A teenager was arrested after police say he stabbed his mother’s boyfriend to death in east Tulsa.

Police say Saturday around 3 a.m. they responded to a stabbing at an apartment near 21st and Memorial. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Rashaun Jackson with a stab wound to the chest.

According to police, officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but Jackson died at the scene.

Detectives say Jackson got into an argument with his girlfriend’s 15-year-old son, who grabbed a butcher knife and stabbed Jackson.

Police say the 15-year-old was arrested for first-degree murder.

