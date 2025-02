15-year-old dead after accidental shooting in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said a 15-year-old is dead after an accidental shooting at a home in north Tulsa Sunday morning.

Police said officers arrived at a house near North Harvard Avenue and East Pine Street early Sunday morning and found the teenager with a gunshot wound.

The 15-year-old later died at the hospital, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.