16-year-old Owasso student who died unexpectedly was laid to rest

OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso student, 16-year-old Dagny Benedict, who died unexpectedly last week was laid to rest on Thursday.

According to her obituary, Benedict enjoyed nature, drawing, and reading and loved her cat named Zeus.

Police are investigating her death. They say she got into a fight at school, went to the hospital, and was released, but was rushed back the next day before she passed away.

Police don’t know if her death was related to the fight. They say they are waiting on the autopsy and toxicology report from the medical examiner’s office.

