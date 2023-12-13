17-year-old arrested after deadly east Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a 17-year-old was arrested after a deadly shooting in east Tulsa.

TPD said Noe Cruz was arrested for murder in the death of Yeison Gustavo-Tecun.

According to TPD, at around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday they were called out to a man down near 21st and Garnett.

Police said the victim had a gunshot wound to his chest and was dead at the scene.

According to an affidavit, the victim was identified as 24-year-old Yeison Gustavo Tacun.

Court documents say police spoke with three witnesses who said they were with Tacun at the Imperio Night Club near 21st and 145th where they got into a verbal altercation with three Hispanic males, but said security quickly broke it up.

The three witnesses said they and Tacun stayed at the club until it closed and then went to a taco truck near 21st and Garnett where they saw one of the males they originally had an altercation with in a fight with another Hispanic male they claimed they didn’t know in the parking lot, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, the witnesses then saw the two other Hispanic males from the original altercation at the club run up and pull out guns and heard several gunshots.

A witness said the two Hispanic males with guns are affiliated with the South Side Suenos Street Gang and provided their street names, “Rockie” and “Chuckie,” court documents say.

Court documents say Detectives identified the three males as Dominic “Rockie” Torres, Leonel Fabian Herrera, and Noe Alberto Cruz, known as “Chuckie.”

Witnesses identified Cruz as the shooter, who is facing a first degree murder charge, according to the affidavit.

TPD said this was the 46th homicide of 2023.

Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.