18-year-old sentenced to 25 years in prison for deadly McLain High School football game shooting

Niavien Golden (Tulsa County Jail)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — An 18-year-old man, Ni’avien Golden, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of a deadly shooting at a homecoming football game at McLain High School in 2022.

In September 2022, Golden, who was 16 years old at the time, shot into a crowd following a fight that broke out at a football game.

Four people were shot, including 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough who died at the scene. The other three victims were injured but survived.

Golden was sentenced on Tuesday after he previously entered a blind plea. A judge found him guilty of one count of first-degree manslaughter and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

“This shooting was no mistake,” said First Assistant District Attorney Erik Grayless. “Ni’avien Golden chose violence when he brought a gun to a high school homecoming football game. And it cost Terron Yarbrough his life. I hope this sentence will be a warning for others. Kids with guns are getting younger and younger. Something has to change.”

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

