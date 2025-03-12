19-year-old shooter sentenced to 20 years for manslaughter after taking plea deal

A 19-year-old has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the shooting death of Clifford Pizana .

The shooting happened near 58th and Peoria in January of 2024. Police said Le’Kysha Davis shot the victim and shot at two other people on January 18th, she was arrested several days later.

Davis was initially charged with murder, but ended up pleading no contest to a reduced charge of manslaughter and to two counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Her sentences will be served concurrently and her case will be eligible for judicial review in five years.



