1907 Barbecue at Mother Road Market shuttering daily operations

The owners of 1907 Barbecue, a merchant at Mother Road Market, announced Wednesday that they are closing the day-to-day business.

“We are sad to say our 1907 BBQ journey has come to an end.” The company said in a Facebook post . “We are taking a break from the day-to-day grind of BBQ.”

A picture included in the post read: “We’ll see you again, Tulsa...”

1907 Barbecue was established in 2018 and operated out of a 26-foot trailer before moving into Mother Road Market in March 2022.

According to the post, Friday will be their final day. The owners said they will serve what product they have left until they run out.

The owners said they would be taking time to figure out what comes next.



