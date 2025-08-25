Two arrested after east Tulsa armed robbery

The Tulsa Police Department says two people are in custody after an armed robbery in east Tulsa on Saturday night.

Police say an officer was conducting an unrelated traffic stop near Highway 169 and East 31st Street around 5:30 p.m. when he was flagged down by people saying they had been robbed.

The victims reportedly said the suspects pointed guns, stole cash and drove away in a Nissan. The victims provided police with the tag number of the suspect vehicle.

Police say officers flooded the area and located the vehicle driving near East 11th Street and South 129th East Avenue.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over and say the driver eventually stopped in the neighborhood of the car’s registered address.

Police say 19-year-old Marvin Macias and 18-year-old Matthew Gonzalez were taken into custody.

Officers say they found three semi-automatic pistols, an AK-style pistol and cash matching close to the amount the victim claimed was stolen.

The victims identified Macias and Gonzalez as the armed robbers. The pair were each booked into the Tulsa County Jail for robbery with a dangerous weapon.