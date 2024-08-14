2 arrested after high-speed chase near Pryor Wednesday morning

Mayes County police chase (Mayes County Sheriff's Office)

By FOX23 News

The Mayes County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested after a crash during a high-speed chase northeast of Pryor.

MCSO said deputies attempted a vehicle stop around 3:00 a.m. A high-speed vehicle chase began shortly after starting the traffic stop.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle, 45-year-old Jacob Long, was taken into custody after failing to negotiate a curve and crashing on Water Line Road. Long tried to run away but deputies quickly arrested him.

The passenger in the vehicle, 29-year-old Tabitha Dudley, also tried to run away but deputies took her into custody.

More here

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!