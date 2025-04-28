2 in custody after north Tulsa standoff

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said two people are in custody after a six-hour standoff in north Tulsa Sunday night.

Police said officers received a call around 5:30 p.m. regarding two people trespassing in a condemned home near East Independence Street and North Hudson Avenue and refusing to come out.

Neighbors said the two suspects had trespassed in the house before.

Police used pepper balls to remove a man and a woman from the house, who were then transported to jail.

The man is a convicted felon, and police said contraband was found in the home.

Police are reaching out to the City of Tulsa to discuss ways to prevent squatting situations like this from happening in the future.

