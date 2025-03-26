2 injured, 1 stabbed in fight at Union KFC

2 injured, 1 stabbed in fight at Union KFC (FOX23.com News Staff)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Two adults were injured, and one man was stabbed after a fight broke out at a Kentucky Fried Chicken near South Union Avenue and West 51st Street.

According to Tulsa Police, four to five adult males entered the KFC around 6:30 p.m.

Officers said an argument then broke out between the group of men and the employees and other patrons at the restaurant. During the fight, two adults received minor injuries, while an adult male was taken to the hospital for stab wounds.

His condition is currently believed to be stable and not critical.

The suspects then left the scene in either a gray or silver SUV. Officers stated they are still looking for the men at this time.

