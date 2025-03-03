2 injured in shooting at Super Stop

TULSA, Okla. — Two people were injured in a shooting that occurred on Friday night at a Super Stop near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East 46th Street North.

According to Tulsa Police, they were dispatched to a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found the first victim, who had been shot in the head.

“We get here, find the person,” said TPD Sergeant Dennis Radnovich. “He is still conscious and talking with us.”

The victim was put into an ambulance and taken to the hospital and then went into surgery.

A second victim was found sitting in the backseat of a car, though their condition hasn’t been shared at this time.

TPD stated they believed two or more shooters carried out the shooting and that it was a targeted attack.

The suspects fled on foot, though they may have potentially later entered a car further from the scene. There are no descriptions of the suspects at this time.

Officers said they do not believe there is any danger to the general public.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.