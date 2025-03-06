2 in jail after possible abduction call in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said two people were arrested after a possible abduction call in south Tulsa Wednesday night.

Police said a passerby called officers near East 51st Street South and South Yale Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for a possible abduction.

The passerby said two men grabbed a female while she screamed, and they forced her into a nearby vehicle, last seen headed eastbound.

Officers found and stopped the vehicle near East 51st Street South and Memorial Drive.

Police said that Brandon Robertson was driving the vehicle and Helena Legunas was the passenger. Both Robertson and Legunas were taken into custody without incident.

Both of the suspects denied an abduction or any incident that took place. Later, Legunas allegedly admitted there had been a fight but not an abduction.

Police said both of the suspects smelled of alcohol and there were open containers in the vehicle.

Legunas refused to provide her name but was eventually identified. Police said she was reluctant to identify herself because she had a federal warrant for smuggling cocaine.

Legunas was arrested on hold for U.S. Marshals. Robertson failed the sobriety testing and was arrested on DUI and transporting an open container.