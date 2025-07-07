2 men injured after large drum explodes

2 men injured after drum of windshield wiper fluid explodes (Rogers County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Two men were injured after a 50-gallon drum of windshield wiper fluid exploded as they were attempting to open it.

According to the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office, two men attempted to cut the lid off of a 50-gallon drum of windshield wiper fluid on Friday afternoon.

Authorities said they were unsure what method the men were using, but certain types of windshield wiper fluid can be highly flammable depending on the percentage of their methanol or ethanol content.

As the men were working, the sheriff’s office said the drum exploded and blew both men backwards.

One man suffered burns from his head down to his feet and needed immediate medical attention.

Highway 66 and East 410 Road were briefly closed to allow a helicopter to touch down and airlift the man to the hospital for treatment.

The second man suffered facial burns and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

A GoFundMe in support of one of the men involved in this accident has been made to help him and his family finance his care.

If you are interested in donating to help the Negelein family, click here.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

