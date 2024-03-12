2 men planned to have ‘large’ python eat woman’s daughter before blowing up her house, police say

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. - Two Georgia men are accused of setting off a bomb at a woman’s home and plotting to release a python to eat her daughter.

Authorities say 34-year-old Caleb Kinsey and 37-year-old Stephen Glosser conspired to harass, intimidate, injure, or kill the woman who owned the house, according to WTOC.

Glosser and the victim allegedly met on a dating app but their relationship eventually went south, so they decided to block each other. That’s when Kinsey got involved.

The men allegedly planned to shoot arrows into the victim’s front door, mail her dog feces or dead rats, scalp her head, blow up the home, and release a large python to eat her daughter.

WTOC reported that Glosser found the victim’s home and built an explosive device along with Kinsey, using Tannerite. Tannerite is a brand of firearm target designed to explode when struck by a bullet. The two then used the device to blow up the woman’s house, police said.

A witness told investigators they saw a black SUV leaving the scene, which was determined to be Kinsey’s car.

Police served a search warrant on Kinsey and Glosser’s home and their phones. Authorities then found evidence of explosives and Glosser’s journal.





The men have been indicted on a slew of charges, including:

Unlawful possession of an explosive

First-degree arson

Stalking

Use of an explosive to commit another felony offense

Conspiracy to use an explosive to commit a felony

Possession of an unregistered destructive device

Prosecutors said the conspiracy charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, and using an explosive to commit a felony carries a penalty of 10 years in prison.



