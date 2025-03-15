2 probable cases of measles reported in Owasso

This illustration provided a 3D graphic representation of a spherical-shaped, measles virus particle, that was studded with glycoprotein tubercles.

Two additional probable cases of measles was reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday.

Health officials said they learned of the cases in Owasso the same day and began to investigate.

OSDH said the individuals had been in public settings while contagious, creating a potential risk to the public.

These probable cases are in addition to the two others reported by OSDH on March 11 and the agency said they are not connected, but that all four are related to the measles outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico.

All four are also unvaccinated individuals, the health agency added.

OSDH said the individuals in Owasso were at the following locations while contagious, potentially exposing others:

Kohl’s in Owasso on Feb. 27, 2025 between 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Aldi in Owasso on Feb. 27, 2025 between 4:20 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter in Owasso on Feb. 27, 2025 between 5:15 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Sam’s Club in Owasso on Feb. 27, 2025 between 7:00 p.m. and 9:21 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market in Owasso on Feb. 27, 2025 between 7:30 p.m. and 10:02 p.m.

Lowe’s Home Improvement in Claremore on March 2, 2025 between 7:00 p.m. - 9:27 p.m.

OSDH said if you were in one of those locations within those timeframes and are unvaccinated or unsure of your vaccination status, you are encouraged to fill out this form so you can be contacted by someone from OSDH or the Tulsa Health Department.

Health officials said those possibly exposed who are not immune through vaccination or prior infection should exclude themselves from public settings for 21 days from the date of their potential exposure.

More from the Oklahoma State Department of Health:

Anyone is experiencing flu-like symptoms, fever and/or a new rash illness and has visited any of these locations during the identified timeframe, they should immediately exclude themselves from public settings. If an individual needs to seek medical care, they need to call ahead to their health care provider and let them know of their symptoms and this exposure. Contact the OSDH Epidemiologist-on-Call at 405.426.8710, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week, to notify us of your symptoms. Individuals with measles are contagious four days before their rash onset through four days after their rash began.

Per Oklahoma Administrative Code (OAC) 310:515, measles is an immediately notifiable reportable disease. If a health care provider, laboratory or hospital suspects, tests, or diagnoses an individual with measles, the OSDH should be notified immediately. The Epidemiologist-on-Call should be immediately notified at 405.426.8710, 24 hours, 7 days a week.

If notification is delayed , the OSDH is unable to complete a timely investigation to determine a public health risk, thereby delaying any public notification necessary to protect Oklahomans’ health.

Delayed reporting also impacts our ability to confirm measles infection with testing.

The OSDH is working closely with the Tulsa Health Department on this investigation.

The OSDH will share future measles case updates and public setting exposures on Oklahoma.gov/health/measles, as they are identified