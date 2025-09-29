2 seriously injured after high-speed chase beginning in Owasso ends in crash in Kansas

Two people were seriously injured after a high-speed chase that began in Owasso ended with the suspects crashing into another car in Coffeyville, Kansas.

According to the Owasso Police Department, they were called out to a Target in the area around 4:00 p.m. after receiving reports accusing two people of shoplifting at the store.

Once officers reached the scene, they said the suspects entered their Jeep in an attempt to leave the area. The department said one of their officers grabbed one of the suspects as she was entering the car.

Police said the suspects then proceeded to drag the officer with their car until they let go. The department said the officer suffered significant injuries and was taken to the hospital.

On Saturday, the Owasso Police Department announced the officer was released from the hospital and is currently recovering.

Authorities said the suspects sped away in the Jeep, eventually ending up driving north along Highway 169.

The suspects passed through several towns as they traveled along Highway 169 including Collinsville, Oologah, Talala and more as they attempted to escape, according to law enforcement.

Multiple agencies became involved with the chase, but the Oklahoma Highway Patrol eventually took over the chase until the suspects crossed the Kansas border.

At that point, the Kansas Highway Patrol took over the chase.

Officers said when the Jeep reached Coffeyville, Kansas, it crashed into the side of an SUV near East 8th Street and Patterson Boulevard.

The two people inside the SUV were seriously injured in the crash and were rushed to the hospital.

The suspects also suffered significant injuries and were taken to the hospital.

In Oklahoma, the two suspects are set to face Larceny, Assault With A Deadly Weapon Upon a Police Officer and other charges related to the pursuit.

They’re also set to face charges in Kansas related to the pursuit and the injury crash.

At this time, the current condition and the identities of the two people in the SUV haven’t been released.

According to law enforcement, they continued the chase because they believed the suspects posed a threat to the community both because of their actions against the Owasso officer and because of their erratic driving.

Owasso Police say they are seeking potential victims and witnesses from the incident. If you were forced off the roadway, suffered any damage or feel you were victimized by these suspects, please reach out to police.

Police are also asking anyone who has dashcam video or any other kind of footage of the chase to reach out.

If you have any information, call the Owasso tip line at 918-272-COPS (2677).