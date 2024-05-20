2 shot at downtown Tulsa block party Saturday night

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said two people were shot at a large block party Saturday night in downtown Tulsa.

Police say officers responded to a shooting call on North Greenwood Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Officers found a black car with a bullet hole through the driver-side window sitting in the middle of the street.

Police say two people inside the car had been shot. The bullet hit the driver’s arm and lodged in the passenger’s knee. Police believe the driver knew the shooter.

Loud music, loud motorcycles, and over 1000 people at the block party made the scene chaotic, police say.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they could not locate the suspect on the scene and this is an ongoing investigation.