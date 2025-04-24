2 suspects arrested in connection to Osage Casino Hotel shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Two suspects are in custody in connection to a shooting at the Osage Casino Hotel that left two people injured and a service dog dead.

On April 12, the Osage Nation Police Department and Osage County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) were called to the Osage Casino Hotel near West 36th Street North and North Osage Drive for reports of gunfire.

Deputies said when they arrived at the casino, they found two people who had been shot. The victims were later taken to local hospitals.

An Arkansas couple said their dogs were caught in the crossfire, with one service dog dying and another still missing.

OCSO identified Malik Sampson as one of two suspects. Sampson later voluntarily surrendered to authorities and was booked into the Osage County jail on a $200,000 bond.

Sampson faces charges of shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said a second suspect, 18-year-old Marquaveon Da’Shawn Goff, turned himself in on April 24. He was booked into Osage County Jail for shooting with intent to kill and his bond is set at $200,000.