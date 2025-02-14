2 teens dead, 1 in hospital after crash in south Tulsa

2 teens dead, 1 in hospital after crash in south Tulsa (FOX23.com News Staff)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Two teens are dead and another is in the hospital after a Tesla ran off the road and flipped into a creek in south Tulsa.

According to Tulsa Police, the crash happened Thursday around 9:45 p.m. near 91st and Riverside.

TPD said a witness told officers they saw a Tesla run off the road. Officers found the heavily damaged vehicle in Joe Creek.

Police said the vehicle left the road just north of 91st before falling into the creek on the east side of Riverside.

Tulsa Fire responded and extracted three victims from the vehicle. Two of the victims died, while the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the private school Holland Hall, the victims were Upper School students.

All Upper School classes at Holland Hall are canceled Friday for mourning. Chaplains and counselors will be available at Upper School for students or faculty who need support.

