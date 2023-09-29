2023 Tulsa State Fair: What You Need to Know

TULSA, OKla — The 2023 Tulsa State Fair starts Sept. 28.

Crews have been setting up rides, booths, and food trucks along the Midway. The fair runs from Sept. 28 to Oct. 8, making “11 Days of Awesome.”

Each day of “11 Days of Awesome” will include games, rides, food, concerts, entertainment, and more.

“There’s always intriguing things that the concessionaires come up with, and I know that if you come to the fair hungry, you won’t leave disappointed,” said Amanda Blair, Vice President & COO of Expo Square.

Paid parking is available at the Fairgrounds, but there are free shuttles from the TPS Education Service Center near 31st and New Haven. You can find more information about parking and shuttles here.

“Parking is limited on grounds so to avoid trying to find a spot and waiting in a line, there’s free shuttles so definitely take advantage of that on the busiest days on Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” said Blair.

Tickets start at $15 for adults. You can find ticket information, including the mega ride pass, here.