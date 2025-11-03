3 dead after H-Town Throw Down event in Hartshorne

Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images
By Ben Morgan

HARTSHORNE, Okla. — Two emergency responders and another person are dead after the H-Town Throw Down in Hartshorne this weekend, according to McAlester Pittsburg County Emergency Management.

They say 2 emergency responders died after a crash on Saturday.

“Our hearts are broken for the families, friends, and fellow responders affected by this unimaginable loss,” said Leonard Baughman, the McAlester Pittsburg County Emergency Management Director. “These individuals gave themselves in service to our community, and their sacrifice will be felt across all of Pittsburg County.”

The organization said another person had previously passed away on Friday while preparing for the event.

The McAlester/Pittsburg County Emergency Management said they’re not releasing the names of those involved at this time out of respect for their families.

