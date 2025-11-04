3 men dead after 2 separate accidents at ‘H-Town Throw Down’ races in Hartshorne, funeral services s

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — Two emergency responders and an event volunteer are dead following two separate incidents at the ‘H-Town Throw Down’ racing event in Hartshorne over the weekend, according to McAlester/Pittsburg County Emergency Management.

“Our hearts are broken for the families, friends and fellow responders affected by this unimaginable loss,” said Leonard Baughman, the McAlester/Pittsburg County Emergency Management Director. “These individuals gave themselves in service to our community, and their sacrifice will be felt across all of Pittsburg County.”

McAlester/Pittsburg County Emergency Management confirmed two emergency responders, identified as Jim McCoy and Clint Lawrence, were hit and killed by a car that went off the strip during a race on Saturday.

McCoy served as the chief of the Alderson Fire Department for eight years. Lawrence was an officer with the Haileyville Police Department and recently finished his CLEET Academy training two months prior.

Officials also confirmed an event volunteer, identified as Justin Faulkner, died during a separate incident on Friday evening while helping set up for the event. Justin was a former firefighter and the husband of Hartshorne Mayor Ashley Faulkner.

The three men will be returned home from the Oklahoma Medical Examiners Officer on Tuesday at 3 p.m. The procession will include escorts by multiple local and state agencies. Drivers are asked to be mindful of temporary traffic closures and delays along the procession route as intersections are briefly blocked.

A funeral service for Faulkner is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Hartshorne Elementary Activity Center.

A graveside service for Lawrence will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Bache-Red Oak Cemetery.

A funeral service for McCoy will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester.

McAlester/Pittsburg County Emergency Management extended its condolences to the families and its gratitude to all the agencies who responded to this tragedy.

A GoFundMe was created by the community for the families of all three men who sadly passed away. If you’re interested in donating to the families, click here.