3 people taken to hospital after 5 car crash on Highway 169 in south Tulsa

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Three people were injured in a five-car crash on Highway 169 in south Tulsa Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

TPD said at around 5:14 p.m. they received a call about a five-car crash on southbound Highway 169, near 91st and Mingo.

Police shut down southbound traffic for about an hour and diverted traffic from Highway 169 onto the 81st Street exit, according to TPD.

TPD said the crash involved five cars total, and it resulted in three people being taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD also said the investigation is still ongoing.

