3, potentially 4, graves discovered during fourth excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery

Oaklawn Cemetery excavation (1921Graves Facebook page)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s fourth excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery as part of the 1921 Graves Investigation continues as field experts have discovered three, possibly four, graves.

Hand excavation teams from Stantec, the archaeological team helping Oklahoma Archaeological Survey, arrived this week.

Field experts discovered three, potentially four, graves underneath the former tree on the southwest portion of the cemetery.

Work will continue this week to figure out if the graves meet the criteria for further excavation and exhumation.

Backhoe work is also continuing in other parts of the Oaklawn Cemetery as they continue to try and connect excavation blocks from previous excavations.

You can watch the latest update on the latest excavation in full below.

Dr. Kary Stackelbeck Gives Excavation Update July 29, 2024

1921 Graves Investigation Excavation Update; July 29, 2024

Posted by 1921Graves on Monday, July 29, 2024
Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!