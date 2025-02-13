Police looking for suspect in connection to shooting ambush that killed 2 other teens in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Update: Tulsa Police Homicide Detectives are looking for a third suspect in connection to a deadly shooting ambush in East Tulsa over the weekend.

Police say they are trying to track down 19-year-old Angel Ibarra.

Police responded to the East Tulsa apartment complex around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

When Officers arrived, they found four teenagers had been shot in what appeared to be an ambush attack.

Two 18-year-olds, Arturo Degollado and Jett Brummett, died at the scene. Another 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, and are expected to be okay, according to TPD.

Police say 18-year-old Christopher Atjun turned himself in on Saturday. Detectives identified 19-year-old Angel Ibarra and 16-year-old Joseph Melendez as the other two suspects. Melendez is already in custody, and Ibarra is the only outstanding suspect in this case.

All three suspects are charged with two counts of 1st Degree Murder. Ibarra and Atjun are also charged with two counts of Shooting with Intent to Kill.

Anyone with information about Angel Ibarra and his whereabouts is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling.

