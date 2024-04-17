3-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in pond at Bartlesville country club

3-year-old died after being found unresponsive in Bartlesville pond, family says (FOX23.com News Staff)

By Ben Morgan

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A 3-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a pond at a Bartlesville country club on Tuesday.

BPD said at around 4:12 p.m., they received a call about a 3-year-old who was missing from a home near Hampden Square, which is near Price Road and Silver Lake Road.

Once on scene, officers immediately started searching the area, BPD said.

Shortly before 5 p.m., golfers found the child unresponsive and fully submerged in a pond at the Hillcrest Country Club, which is next to the home, according to BPD.

BPD said officers performed CPR on the child at 4:48 p.m. and the child was flown to a Tulsa hospital.

“He hasn’t cleared the woods yet, it’s a very difficult situation. He has a lot to overcome, but at this point he is alive,” BPD Captain Daniel Elkins said.

BPD said they are investigating how the child got out of the house and they are working with the Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division on the case.

“Right now, still very preliminary. Still have a lot to do, but we are basically looking at about a 50-minute window from the last time the child was known to be seen, to when we received word he had been located,” Elkins said.

The family of the 3-year-old boy says the toddler died Wednesday morning.



